GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GUD’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80.
About GUD
