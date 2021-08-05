GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GUD’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

