H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 6,105 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $489.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

