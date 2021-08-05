Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Shares Down 0.4%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$39.75 and last traded at C$40.14. Approximately 544,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,130,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.24 to C$0.15 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,299.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.66. The company has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.4900001 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NEO:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.