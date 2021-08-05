Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.99% from the company’s previous close.

HMSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Shares of LON HMSO traded down GBX 1.79 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 35.71 ($0.47). The stock had a trading volume of 15,518,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,816,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

