Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

