Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hanger has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. The business had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanger will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter worth $285,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

