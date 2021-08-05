Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $85.76

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.76 and traded as low as $83.61. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $84.05, with a volume of 3,123 shares.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hannover Rück SE will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

