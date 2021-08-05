Harbor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harbor Group Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 334,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,037,160. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

