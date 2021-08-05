Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,549 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $33,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $154.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

