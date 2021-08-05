Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,305 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.08% of Sapiens International worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPNS. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

SPNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

