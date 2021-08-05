Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $153 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,399 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 9.73% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $152,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEJ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of PEJ stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,379. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.91.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

