Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $6.61 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,325,618 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,766. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $170.24 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

