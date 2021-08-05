Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $94.67 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.62% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $94,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after buying an additional 343,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,503,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,680,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,362,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,149,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.06. The company had a trading volume of 114,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,356. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $163.57 and a 52 week high of $271.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.59.

