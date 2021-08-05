Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 10,557 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2,639.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

