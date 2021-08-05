HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HCI. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE HCI opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $856.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.72. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in HCI Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in HCI Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

