Head-To-Head Analysis: Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Entergy has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 8.09, meaning that its stock price is 709% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.3% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 15.41% 11.30% 2.15% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Entergy and Principal Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 3 5 0 2.63 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entergy currently has a consensus target price of $118.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Entergy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entergy and Principal Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $10.11 billion 2.06 $1.41 billion $5.66 18.32 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Summary

Entergy beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which include 8,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 3.0 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was incorporated in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

