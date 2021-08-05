Head to Head Analysis: Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Quidel and Global WholeHealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel 50.91% 92.33% 63.88% Global WholeHealth Partners -4,311.77% N/A -3,257.37%

84.0% of Quidel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Quidel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quidel and Global WholeHealth Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel 1 0 2 0 2.33 Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quidel presently has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.60%. Given Quidel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quidel is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quidel and Global WholeHealth Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel $1.66 billion 3.74 $810.29 million $19.55 7.46 Global WholeHealth Partners $240,000.00 152.84 -$4.29 million N/A N/A

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Summary

Quidel beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

