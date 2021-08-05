Head to Head Comparison: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) & Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Lexington Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $57.02 million 5.25 $6.67 million N/A N/A Lexington Realty Trust $330.45 million 11.11 $183.30 million $0.76 17.39

Lexington Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Lexington Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.34%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 44.01% 4.19% 1.79% Lexington Realty Trust 60.26% 11.10% 5.89%

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase. The Same Property Portfolio consists of properties that were held for the entire period of business. The Acquired Properties consists of properties that are acquired but not held for the entire business period. The Developed Properties in the Lease-Up Phase consists of completed projects that are being leased-up. The company was founded on September 6, 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

