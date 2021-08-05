Head to Head Comparison: Stryve Foods (SNAX) and Its Peers

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Stryve Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -56.54 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 1.80

Stryve Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stryve Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods Competitors 351 1211 1231 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 22.45%. Given Stryve Foods’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors 4.74% 11.11% 4.64%

Summary

Stryve Foods rivals beat Stryve Foods on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

