Head to Head Review: Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) & United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Largo Resources and United States Lime & Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Largo Resources currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.57%. Given Largo Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Largo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and United States Lime & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39% United States Lime & Minerals 19.77% 14.02% 12.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Largo Resources and United States Lime & Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 8.42 $6.76 million $0.11 144.09 United States Lime & Minerals $160.70 million 5.00 $28.22 million N/A N/A

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Largo Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The company also has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights in natural gas wells located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

