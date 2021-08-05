Head to Head Survey: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) & Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esports Technologies and Accel Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,642.22 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $316.35 million 3.26 -$410,000.00 $0.07 157.57

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment -2.66% 6.21% 1.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Esports Technologies and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60

Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 38.71%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Esports Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners with gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 12,247 video gaming terminals across 2,435 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

