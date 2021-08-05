Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.16

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.13, with a volume of 529005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWX shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Headwater Exploration to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$762.74 million and a P/E ratio of 876.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$23.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

