Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 708,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after buying an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,247,000 after buying an additional 41,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after purchasing an additional 560,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,215,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

