Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 12,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,126. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

