Helius Medical Technologies (HSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post earnings of C($1.85) per share for the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.53) by C($0.56). The business had revenue of C$0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.11 million.

HSM stock opened at C$19.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.08. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of C$14.26 and a 1-year high of C$40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.85.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-implantable investigational medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

