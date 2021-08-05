Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 117 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $89.24. 341,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

