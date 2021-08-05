Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,188 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,830,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,108,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 137,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73.

