Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after buying an additional 663,656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,913,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,452,000 after purchasing an additional 52,080 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.25. 98,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

