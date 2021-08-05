Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 10,949 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,173,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $731,959,000 after acquiring an additional 359,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.73. The stock had a trading volume of 224,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,549. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.08 and a 52-week high of $172.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

