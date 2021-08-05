Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

IWS traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $115.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,241. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

