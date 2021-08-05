Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $13.15 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,491 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.64. 93,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,720. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $55.89.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

