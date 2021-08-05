Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $2.19 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $539.24. 26,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,306. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $544.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $497.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,340 shares of company stock valued at $26,488,114 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.