Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,899. The company has a market cap of $158.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.27.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

