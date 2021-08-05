Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 11,511 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 0.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 379.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after buying an additional 2,497,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after buying an additional 2,257,349 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.