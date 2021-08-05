Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 11,511 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 0.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,349 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.43. 141,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,190. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

