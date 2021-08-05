Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 624 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after buying an additional 224,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,318,000 after buying an additional 171,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $227.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

