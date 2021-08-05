Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $3.98 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00009705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00058661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.42 or 0.00907392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00096854 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.