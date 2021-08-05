HeroNode (HER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $209,617.89 and approximately $27.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00060554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.21 or 0.00905607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00095271 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

