Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

HXL stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.04 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 60.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Hexcel by 31.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.