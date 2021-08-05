Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,701,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 91.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after acquiring an additional 816,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after acquiring an additional 411,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,112.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 270,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after acquiring an additional 229,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

HI stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

