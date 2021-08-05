Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 1,000

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

HSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 972.63 ($12.71).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 920 ($12.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 842.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.96.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.