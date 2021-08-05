HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.23

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.23 and last traded at C$17.05, with a volume of 21659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.25 million and a P/E ratio of -21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.89%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

