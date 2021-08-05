HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 132,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

HTBI stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $433.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,159.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,207 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $964,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 83,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

