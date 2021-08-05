Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Homology Medicines reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $368.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.41. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

