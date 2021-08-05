Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $229.59 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

