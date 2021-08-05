Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.31. The company had a trading volume of 76,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,742. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $111.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

In related news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,285,112 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

