Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $117.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

HZNP opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,285,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $122,990,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $2,180,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

