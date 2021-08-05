Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $10.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 135.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.52. 1,373,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

