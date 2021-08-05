Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,988. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 244,500 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hostess Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

