Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.870 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.83-0.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

